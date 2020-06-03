Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Phase 3 reopening of Driver License Offices across the state of Texas has begun and while the list of services being offered hasn’t changed, the number of locations now open to residents has increased.
All reopened Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) offices are offering limited services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, DPS services are limited to first-time applicants, those applying for a commercial driver license (CDL) or taking a CDL skills exam, and those needing a learning permit or ID card.
Anyone needing those services must schedule an appointment before going to the office.
In-office driver’s license renewal services are still not being offered, but residents can renew a license or identification card online or by calling 866-DL RENEW (866-357-3639).
Last month Department of Motor Vehicles offices were also partially reopened.