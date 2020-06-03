GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas National Guard is still staffing up.

Around 3:30 p.m., a unit of about 30 men and women move out from their base in Grand Prairie.

Their Colonel Mike Wallace tells CBS 11 they were on their way to Hurst.

The way it works is, they are requested by Texas DPS and then deployed.

The Colonel says another 100 members of the Texas National Guard are on stand-by in downtown Dallas in case they are called to help Dallas Police with large groups protesting George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis Police custody.

The Colonel told said the troops were on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas Monday night where hundreds of protesters were.

The National Guard assisted police with arrests but they do not take the lead. They’re there to assist police.

Governor Greg Abbott first called up the Guard Saturday afternoon.

Their first assignment was in downtown Dallas Sunday evening for the curfew.

It was peaceful and they weren’t needed.

When Governor Abbott first called up members of the Guard, there were about 200 in the DFW region but he called up an additional 600 members Sunday.

Governor Abbott called up another 500 members for our region, so by the end of the week, there will be a total of 1,300 members in the DFW region and about 5,000 across the state.

The Colonel said he is hoping they will be able to stand down by the middle of next week.

The Guard has also been activated to help respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They’ve been at the food banks helping distribute food and have also helped disinfect nursing homes which they are still doing.

Guard members live in the community and are called up at a moments notice.