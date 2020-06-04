FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth clergy and civil rights activists held a joint news conference Thursday to call for change at the city’s police department following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Pastor Kyev Tatum was joined by members of the Faith and Community Leaders United (FCLU), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Nation of Islam (NOI) at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Speakers took to the podium to voice their frustrations with Floyd’s death and other police-related deaths involving black residents like Fort Worth woman Atatiana Jefferson.
Demands made during the news conference included defunding and demilitarizing the Fort Worth Police Department and the creation of a community oversight board that’s not appointed by the city.
Protests focusing on Black Lives Matter have been seen in Fort Worth and other cities across North Texas since last Friday and are expected to continue.
WATCH THE ENTIRE NEWS CONFERENCE ABOVE