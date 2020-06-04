FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The curfew in Fort Worth has been lifted after it was issued in response to protests that turned chaotic over the weekend.
During a city council meeting Thursday afternoon, the decision was made to withdraw a resolution that would have extended that curfew.
The curfew was issued on Monday after a night of peaceful protests on Sunday turned tense with officers as protesters blocked the West 7th Street Bridge for several hours. Eventually, officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
A day later, Mayor Betsy Price issued a declaration of emergency and an 8 p.m. curfew for 72 hours. However, that curfew was allowed to expire.
Protests and marches have continued throughout the week in Fort Worth and other North Texas cities, and they have all remained mostly peaceful.
During the city council meeting Thursday, hundreds of people could be heard marching around city hall.
The city of Irving also ended its curfew Thursday. The curfew in Dallas is still in effect for now and officials said it’s being evaluated on a daily basis.