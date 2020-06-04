DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Methodist Health System announced plans to break ground on a major three-story addition to Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
A new 40,000 square foot Emergency Department (ED) located at Wheatland Road and Bolton Boone Drive will almost double the size of the current ED and increase the number of beds from 45 to 70.
“The new ED will also have larger waiting and patient triage areas that will seat and treat patients more efficiently and more comfortably. More space makes the emergency room a more welcoming and accessible community resource,” said Fran Laukaitis, President of Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
The new ED will include more trauma rooms, expanded ambulance bays, and new imaging equipment that will allow patients to be scanned without being moved for testing.
“Many of our patients are admitted to Methodist Charlton through our ED. This new state of the art department will help provide shorter wait times and overall a better patient experience,” said Jeffrey Butterfield, M.D., Medical Director of the Emergency Department.
The Emergency Department at Methodist Charlton is recognized across the area as a designated Level III trauma facility. The new ED will provide the equipment necessary for specialty trauma teams to treat patients with critical injuries and the space to treat many patients simultaneously.
Construction on the new emergency department will begin in early 2021 with an expected opening in summer 2022.