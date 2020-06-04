NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amber Bosworth is a pro golfer and Frisco resident, who grew up in Southlake and graduated from Carroll High School.

Bosworth’s battles on the golf course are nothing compared to the health battles she experienced just to get a chance to play the game. In fact, it was an injury that started her golf career.

“Volleyball was my true love,” Bosworth confessed after completing the 2nd round of Texas Women’s Open in the Colony.

But, Bosworth suffered an eye injury while playing on her club volleyball team — it left her partially blind. Two surgeries restored her eyesight, but the injury ended her volleyball career.

So, she found a new love. “If it wasn’t for that eye injury, I would have never picked up golf,” she said.

Bosworth ended up playing golf at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, and turned pro in August of 2018.

But the eye injury isn’t the only physical issue she has had to overcome. When Bosworth was a toddler, a combination of chicken box, the viral illness roseola, and an ear infection left her partially deaf.

While Amber has only 39% hearing… she is 100% a fighter.

Her main goal is to give everything she’s got to make a living as a professional golfer, and Bosworth also has a bigger goal in mind.

“I would eventually love to start a hearing foundation, and create better athletic hearing aids.”