DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the Fourth of July one month away, Governor Greg Abbott has given the go-ahead for large outdoor gatherings to occur as long as certain safety measures are taken.
Despite the announcement, multiple North Texas cities are sticking with their original plans to cancel this year’s Fourth of July events.
“I know it’s going to be hard, especially now,” Pyrotex Co-Owner Paige Mejia said. “I know everyone having been in quarantine, they need the fireworks, but they also need to come together as a community.”
Her company is responsible for around 30 Fourth of July fireworks shows every year. Dallas being their biggest.
“They have officially cancelled their fireworks show,” she said.
Addison, Garland, Hurst, Irving, Lewisville and Rowlett have also cancelled most or all of their events. Hurst and Lewisville cited budget concerns.
July 4th Parade, Celebration Canceled In Park Cities Due To Coronavirus
“Right now, we’re looking at a projected $15 million shortfall in revenue for the city,” City of Lewisville Spokesman Matt Martucci Said. “Our city manager has made it a priority that she would much rather cut programs for this year than cut staff.”