GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old was found walking alone along SH-121 in Grapevine at around 4:30 a.m. Friday and police are now investigating with Child Protective Services.

Police said they were called to southbound SH-121 near Hall-Johnson Road after a driver saw the child walking along the shoulder of the highway.

According to police, the child did not appear to be injured but could not give a name or address. After not being able to immediately find the child’s parents, the child was given to CPS.

Several hours later, police said they were able to find the parents, but they are now working with CPS about the next steps in the case.

“Grapevine Police applaud the good Samaritan who saw the toddler along the highway and stayed with the child until officers arrived,” police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.