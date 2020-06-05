DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The black and Latino police associations in Dallas led a “Walk of Solidarity” through the downtown area Friday to call for racial equality and police reform.
Organizers said the march is being led by the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas and the National Latino Law Enforcement Agency. It started at Dallas Police Headquarters and ended at City Hall.
Leaders like Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax and Mark Cuban spoke to the crowd in front of the headquarters before the march began.
#RightNow @CityOfDallas City Mgr. #TCBroadnax addressing crowd @DallasPD #Blue for #BlackLivesMatter March telling crowd that he has to walk with ID in his own neighborhood to prove that he belongs, saying “I’m tired”, message is clear: #RacismIsReal @cbsdfw pic.twitter.com/bjdubNfB4F
— Robbie Owens (@cbs11Robbie) June 5, 2020
In a tweet, Chief Renee Hall said, “This is historical. @Dallas Blue for Black LIVES Matter March. We support police reform.”
The march ended at City Hall with a moment of silence that lasted eight minutes and 46 seconds, which was the exact amount of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis officer’s knee on his neck.
8 minutes and 46 seconds #GeorgeFloyd #BlueForBlackLivesMatterMarch pic.twitter.com/1PGPjA3aJk
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 5, 2020
Earlier in the morning, hundreds gathered in front of City Hall for a remembrance ceremony for Floyd.