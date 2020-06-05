NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The black and Latino police associations in Dallas led a “Walk of Solidarity” through the downtown area Friday to call for racial equality and police reform.

Organizers said the march is being led by the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas and the National Latino Law Enforcement Agency. It started at Dallas Police Headquarters and ended at City Hall.

Leaders like Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax and Mark Cuban spoke to the crowd in front of the headquarters before the march began.

In a tweet, Chief Renee Hall said, “This is historical. @Dallas Blue for Black LIVES Matter March. We support police reform.”

The march ended at City Hall with a moment of silence that lasted eight minutes and 46 seconds, which was the exact amount of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis officer’s knee on his neck.

Earlier in the morning, hundreds gathered in front of City Hall for a remembrance ceremony for Floyd.

