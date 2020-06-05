



– Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was joined by U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall, some of the city council, faith leaders and members of the community for a George Floyd remembrance ceremony.

After faith leaders, from several denominations, prayed for the country to be healed, Mayor Johnson took the podium and said, “I am honored to be able to declare today George Perry Floyd Remembrance Day, not just in remembrance of George Floyd himself, but for what he represents in being a turning point, I pray, for our nation, for our state, and for our city.”

Mayor Johnson went on to reiterated his support for peaceful protest and the need for lawmakers to stop ignoring the cries of such a large portion of the population. “The problem has never been that there’s not been a movement to bring about justice in this country for African-Americans and everyone else,” he said. “The problem has been that we’ve not had sufficient support in the halls of power for the changes that we needed to make.”

Representative Johnson stressed that not all police are bad and not all people are good. But she said despite efforts to build bridges between police and the community nothing has changed. “I wonder how long will we wait to see this system of justice work? The time is now. It doesn’t matter who the person was who was murdered, what matters is it was wrong.”

Johnson said the community needs the help of white people and urged those in attendance to tell their representatives that, “We need them to understand that we are black everyday, and everyday we’re reminded that we’re black. We just want to be treated the same as everyone else.”

The event, held at Dallas City Hall Plaza, culminated at 8:46 a.m. — with 8 minutes 46 seconds being the exact amount of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground with the knee of a then Minneapolis police officer on his neck. There was a powerful moment of silence.

Mayor Johnson has called a special City Council meeting to discuss police conduct during the recent protests.