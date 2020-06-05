DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have released a video statement reflecting their stance on what it calls “recent tragedies” in the country.
“These conversations, which began two years ago and are currently ongoing, have served to educate the organization and its players on the magnitude of the systemic problem of racism and to offer avenues of finding the best ways to effect change,” a summary for the video reads online.
Players collaborated with seven police chiefs, eight judges, social service leaders and Dallas city attorneys.
The video statement, the first in a series, was initiated, and is being led, by the team’s players.
Here’s a list of the people who partnered with players in their goal of “finding ways to reform, unify police and community, restore hope and dignity, address systemic racism and make a bigger impact.”
Judges
Judge Stephanie Mitchell (Dallas)
Judge Dominique Collins (Dallas)
Judge Hector Garza (Dallas)
Judge Julia Hayes (Dallas)
Judge Lisa Green (Dallas
Judge Angela King (Dallas)
Laura Montes (Dallas-for Judge Dan Patterson)
Judge Corinne Mason (Collin County)
Police Chiefs
Chief David Brown (Former Dallas)
Chief Steve Dye (Former Grand Prairie)
Chief Renee Hall (Dallas)
Chief Brian Harvey (Allen)
Chief Mitch Bates (Garland)
Chief Derick Miller (Carrollton)
Chief John Bruce (Frisco)
County/City Attorney
Larry Casto, Dallas City Attorney
Chris Caso, Dallas City Attorney
John Creuzot, Dallas County Criminal District Attorney
Organizations and Community Leaders
Grand Prairie Police Department
Grand Prairie Police Youth Boxing Program
Salvation Army
Unlocking Doors – Christina Melton Crain
Stand Together
Jeff Taylor – Contract lobbyist for the poor and former chair of the Salvation Army’s Advisory Board (Arizona)
Café Momentum