



– The chief of the Dallas Police Department, U. Renee Hall, has implemented a new general order regarding the duty of every department employee to intervene.

The order, that came just before midnight Thursday, states that all members of the department should “either stop, or attempt to stop, another employee when force is being inappropriately applied.”

This comes after millions of people saw the video of former Houston resident George Floyd lying face down on the ground, dying with the knee of then Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Three other officers seen in the video — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — either assisted in restraining Floyd or stood by, watched, and prevented onlookers from coming to Floyd’s aid.

In the DPD statement Hall said, “Had the officer’s [Chauvin] partners intervened, the outcome might have been different.” All four former police officers were fired and are now facing charges.

The outrage over Floyd’s death on May 25 resulted in millions of people, in Texas and around the world, protesting and demanding equality for minorities from local police officers and in the criminal justice system.

Chief Hall said the new order being instituted “was developed to create a culture where what happened to Mr. Floyd does not happen again.”

DPD General Order 901.00 – Response Continuum states: