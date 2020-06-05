PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former North Texas Congressman Sam Johnson, who died at the age of 89 on May 27, will be laid to rest on Monday, June 8 at a private graveside ceremony.
The conservative Republican, who lived inPlano, died at a Plano hospital of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak, said his former spokesman, Ray Sullivan last week.
Johnson’s funeral procession will travel through downtown Plano late Monday morning, June 8.
“We invite those in the community to pay tribute to this revered and respected patriot as he departs his hometown and beloved 3rd Congressional District,” the Dallas County Republican Party said in a news release Friday.
While the graveside service is closed to the public, those wishing to honor Congressman Johnson should be in place, rain or shine, no later than 11:15 a.m. on Monday.
The route will begin at Avenue K and head west on 15th Street.
Gatherers are encouraged to wear red, white and blue as they line the downtown Plano sidewalks to pay their respects to both Mr. Johnson and his family.
The procession will be in the same downtown Plano area where then-Colonel Sam Johnson was given a hero’s welcome back in 1973, when he returned home after being held as a Prisoner of War for almost seven years in Hanoi, Vietnam.