ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland ISD will be moving their in-person graduations from Globe Life Park to the Texas Rangers’ new home next door due to a “dangerous heat forecast” next week.
The move to Globe Life Field will allow students, families and staff to attend the ceremonies in a venue with air conditioning rather than outside.
Due to this change, the schedule of graduations have been moved around. Below is the new schedule from Garland ISD:
Tuesday, June 9
- 2:30 p.m. – Garland High School
Thursday, June 11
- 2:30 p.m. – South Garland High School
- 7:30 p.m. – Sachse High School
Friday, June 12
- 2:30 p.m. – Lakeview Centennial High School
Saturday, June 13
- 8 a.m. – North Garland High School
- 12 p.m. – Rowlett High School
Sunday, June 14
- 8 a.m. Naaman Forest High School
- 12 p.m. – Memorial Pathway Academy
School districts throughout North Texas have been using sports venues like Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Texas Motor Speedway as a way to keep in-person graduation ceremonies during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials have said the venues allow for proper social distancing and safety measures for attendees.