Some Texas Restaurants Face Issues Opening At 75% Capacity Next Week Due To Social Distancing GuidelinesSome Texas restaurant owners said it will be nearly impossible to adhere to social distancing guidelines while expanding their seating to 75% capacity next week.

3 minutes ago

A Look Back At The Protests In PicturesHere's a look at local protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who pleaded that he couldn't breathe while he was held down with a knee by a white police officer.

5 minutes ago

Dallas County Seeing 'Trend Of Significant Increase' In New Coronavirus Cases (298), Deaths (10)"It is more important than ever that you avoid large crowds and keep 6 feet apart when you are outside of your home," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

5 minutes ago