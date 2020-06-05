WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Wylie ISD teacher who had been placed on leave for allegedly “liking” a racist Twitter post is resigning and retiring from the school district.
On Twitter Friday, Wylie ISD announced the teacher provided Superintendent David Vinson with a letter saying she is resigning and retiring from the school district effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“Her resignation was accepted and is effective immediately,” the school district said.
Sources told CBS 11 the Twitter post used the ‘n’ word and referred to blacks as “subhuman animals.”
“I’m heartsick,” responded Superintendent Vinson on Thursday.
He acknowledged having seen the disturbing thread, but is also vowing to make changes.
“On our watch, it’s our responsibility to make sure every teacher, every administrator, every bus driver and custodian loves and cares for our students the same way and, yeah, we’ve got work to do.”
A former student went online to share her stories of what she called pervasive racism in the school district.