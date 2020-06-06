NOTE: The video above is from a story about the curfew earlier this week.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Dallas has lifted its curfew that has been in effect for nearly a week in parts of the downtown area.
Officials put the curfew into place last Sunday in response to destruction and looting seen following two nights of protests that weekend.
Protests have continued in the area throughout the week, but they have remained mostly peaceful. One of the latest demonstrations was led by the black and Latino police associations Friday morning.
City Manager T.C. Broadnax made the announcement of lifting the curfew, saying this will be effective Saturday.
“We’ve seen many moving and peaceful protests over the last few days, some of which I joined,” said Broadnax. “We heard feedback from residents ready to open and conduct business in central Dallas and we agree it’s time. The City of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department continue to respect and protect the rights of peaceful demonstrators. We must also remember we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and Dallas residents are safest at home.”
The curfew was in effect for areas like Deep Ellum, Central Business District and Uptown.
Some businesses had disagreed with the curfew because it was another hurdle in recovering from coronavirus-related shutdowns.