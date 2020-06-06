



Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is urging for continued social distancing and for protesters to get tested for COVID-19 as the county had its highest daily average of new cases this week.

On Saturday, health officials reported 289 new cases, bringing the total to 11,830 in the county. Two additional deaths were also reported: a Farmers Branch man in his 50s who was hospitalized and a Dallas woman in her 80s who was a resident at a long-term care facility.

Dallas County saw an increased number of new cases this week, with an average of 261 per day, according to Jenkins. The county also saw its second-deadliest week due to COVID-19 with 34 deaths, Jenkins said.

However, Jenkins said hospitalizations, ICU admissions and ER visits remained flat this week.

Jenkins said there will be an increase in testing capacity with the opening of two walk-up, public testing sites on Monday. The tests will be performed by the Parkland Health and Hospital System at Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park and the Inspired Vision Compassion Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The two new walk-up test sites opening to the public on Monday, June 8 are: Red Bird Mall / Westmoreland Park

7222 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas 75237

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Inspired Vision Compassion Center 2019 N. Masters Drive, Dallas 75217

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/9e1Tt1jrVk — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 6, 2020

Both of those new sites will be open Monday, June 8 through Saturday, June 13.

Jenkins is urging people who took part in protests this week to get tested as marches and demonstrations had residents in tightly-packed crowds.

Protests for justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd’s in-custody death have been taking place in the downtown area of Dallas since Friday, May 29. On the ninth day of protests Saturday, thousands of people took to the downtown streets for a peaceful march.

“I cannot stress to you how important it is that you maintain social distancing when in crowds & this includes outdoor crowds, even when wearing a face covering. If you’ve participated in protests or other large gatherings, please get tested. The tests are performed by Parkland and your information will not be shared with law enforcement,” Jenkins said.