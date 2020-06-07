ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirty residents and 14 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at an assisted-living facility in Arlington, officials said Sunday.
The Arlington Fire Department said it sent a team to test all the residents and employees at Meadowbrook Memory Care Community last week after an employee tested positive a week before.
Officials said 59 people tested negative but that there were nine tests that are still pending.
There was also at least one death at the facility recently that may be linked to COVID-19, officials said.
“We appreciate the joint effort between TCPH Local Health Authority Dr. Catherine Colquitt and City of Arlington Health Authority Dr. Cynthia Simmons to review infection control measures at this facility and help control this outbreak,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “We deeply regret the loss of life, and we extend our condolences to their families.”