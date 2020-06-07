IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are searching for an abducted 7-month-old girl who is believed to be in “grave danger.”
Police said Serenity Berry was last seen in a white onesie and was taken from the 2900 block of W. Pioneer by her mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Nicole Bridges.
According to police, the child was living with her grandparents due to a Child Protective Services plan.
Police said on Sunday Bridges showed up at the grandparents’ residence at the Park Manor Retirement homes and pulled a fire alarm in order to get them to open the door. According to police, Bridges was able to get inside the residence and left with the child.
Police believe the child may be in “grave danger” due to Bridges’ mental health history.
An Amber Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to police, Bridges was driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with the Texas license plate MGP8642.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 972.273.1010.