DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and that one of the latest deaths was an Irving man in his 20s who had no underlying health conditions.

The total case count in the county is now at 12,093, along with 264 deaths. Another death reported is a Dallas woman in her 90s who died at her long-term care facility.

On Saturday, Judge Clay Jenkins said the county saw its highest daily average of new cases last week. The county also saw its second-deadliest week due to COVID-19 last week, according to Jenkins.

Jenkins has continued to urge people who have taken part in recent protests around the area to get tested for COVID-19 as these marches and demonstrations have residents in tightly-packed crowds.

“Today’s numbers continue a trend we’ve seen the last few days as far as the number of new cases, and today’s person in their 20s, with no underlying health conditions, is a reminder that COVID-19 can affect all people,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said there will be an increase in testing capacity with the opening of two walk-up, public testing sites on Monday. The tests will be performed by the Parkland Health and Hospital System at Red Bird Mall/Westmoreland Park and the Inspired Vision Compassion Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The two new walk-up test sites opening to the public on Monday, June 8 are: Red Bird Mall / Westmoreland Park

7222 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas 75237

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Inspired Vision Compassion Center 2019 N. Masters Drive, Dallas 75217

Both of those new sites will be open Monday, June 8 through Saturday, June 13.

Jenkins said he’s also partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to provide hand sanitizer and face masks to protesters, which they can get from organizers.