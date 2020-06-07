



Residents are spreading messages of love and change on windows that were destroyed after protests in Downtown Dallas turned chaotic last weekend.

The messages and art can be seen in front of the downtown Neiman Marcus, which had its windows smashed during the destruction.

As the cleanup process continues, residents spread their messages on wooden boards this weekend for change in honor of George Floyd and other black residents who have been killed by police.

“It was a day full of love. You can see by the messages that are on here that that’s what we’re expressing, and so we couldn’t have asked a better turnout and a great show of the community all around us,” said Amber Seikaly, vice president of corporate communications for Neiman Marcus.

Protests have continued throughout the downtown area since Friday, May 29. After the first two evenings saw destruction and looting, the protests since then have remained mostly peaceful.

On Saturday, the area saw one of its biggest demonstrations as thousands marched peacefully in the afternoon.