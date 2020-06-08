Comments
HOUSTON (CBSNEWS.COM) — Former San Antonio Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro announced Sunday the first endorsements for candidates he says are committed to “fighting for reform to our broken criminal justice system.”
Last year, Castro, a housing secretary under President Obama, was the first 2020 Democratic candidate to introduce a plan for reforming police departments and has since started a political action committee dedicated to supporting policing reform.
In addition to several candidates out of state, Castro endorsed José Garza, a candidate for Travis County District Attorney. Garza, who received the most votes in the primary, faces incumbent D.A. Margaret Moore in a May 26 runoff.