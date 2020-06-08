DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Public Library is launching curbside pickup in 16 library locations around the city on Tuesday, June 9.
Customers can check out materials through the new Library To Go service, Tuesday through Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
They can request books, DVDs, CDs and hotspots through the library website or by phone. Once they receive notification that their items are ready for pickup, they can call the designated location to schedule an appointment.
Library staff will deliver items to their cars without any close contact.
Book return bins are open at the Library To Go locations only. Returned items will sit in quarantine for at least four days before they are checked in by staff.
Libraries were closed since the county’s shelter-at-home order in March. But as COVID-19 orders improve, services will increase incrementally.