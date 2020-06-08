



Criminals vandalized the Fort Worth Police & Firefighters Memorial overnight, causing significant damage to the stone walls and sidewalks.

“While criminals may physically tarnish this sacred memorial, the legacy of the heroes who gave their lives in service to this city can never be diminished,” the Fort Worth Police Officers Association posted on their Facebook page.

The memorial is located on the north end of Trinity Park along West 7th Street. It occupies five acres of park. Designed by Fort Worth architects Gideon Toal, the memorial features black granite kiosks that take visitors through several eras of Fort Worth history and tell the stories of several fallen heroes. A decomposed granite path winding through the trees guides visitors to the sculptures and walls of names.

Vandals tagged the kiosks and pathways with the letters ‘BLM’ and profanity.

The association is asking for donations to pay for the removal of the black spray paint and any other damage.

So far they have raised more than $7,500.