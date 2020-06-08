FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus announced Monday night, the police department is dropping rioting charges against those arrested on Sunday, May 31, while protesting the death of George Floyd.
Fort Worth Police arrested 50 people for rioting during that protest.
Each person will be notified by letter that their charges have been dropped, the Fort Worth Police Department said.
“Since that time, the protests in the City have been peaceful,” Chief Kraus said. “The protestors have expressed their anger over police misconduct and have demanded changes. The cry to reform the police profession is echoing across our nation, and we must start here at home.”
Fort Worth Police Chief Prays With Protesters; Officers Hug Them: ‘I Hope They Saw Our Hearts, We Saw Their Hearts’
Chief Kraus said the department hears the voices for change and reforming police tactics.
“Words are a start, but must be backed up with action,” said Chief Kraus in a statement. “To that end, I am dropping all charges for rioting that have resulted from the protests in Fort Worth, and each individual that was arrested for that violation will be notified by letter that their charges have been dropped. This is just one step on a long journey, but I hope it shows that the FWPD is committed to walking the path of reform with our community.”