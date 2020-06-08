IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 7-month old is safe and in CPS custody after being abducted in Irving on Sunday.
Serenity Berry was believed to have been taken by her mother, Jocelyn Bridges, who is still at-large.
The child, who was living with her grandparents as part of a Child Protective Services plan, was taken from the 2900 block of West Pioneer Drive on Sunday by her mother, Jocelyn Nicole Bridges.
According to police, the 35-year-old woman went to the grandparents’ residence at the Park Manor Retirement Homes, pulled a fire alarm, banged on their apartment door in order to get them to open it, made her way inside and took the child.
“The grandparents gave chase to try and get outside to see what vehicle she was leaving in [and] saw that she left in the 2011 Ford Focus. That vehicle was recovered in Dallas…. it was found disabled, with a flat tire,” explained Irving Police Public Information Officer Robert Reeves.