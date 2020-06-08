IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been more than 12 hours since a baby, believed to have been abducted by her mother, went missing in Irving.

Police say little Serenity Berry, an African-American baby with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings. The child, who was living with her grandparents as part of a Child Protective Services plan, was taken from the 2900 block of West Pioneer Drive on Sunday by her mother, Jocelyn Nicole Bridges.

According to police, the 35-year-old woman went to the grandparents’ residence at the Park Manor Retirement Homes, pulled a fire alarm ,banged on their apartment door in order to get them to open it, made her way inside and took the child.

“The grandparents gave chase to try and get outside to see what vehicle she was leaving in [and] saw that she left in the 2011 Ford Focus. That vehicle was recovered in Dallas…. it was found disabled, with a flat tire,” explained Irving Police public Information Officer Robert Reeves.

Police believe Serenity may be in “grave danger” because of Bridges’ mental health history. “The child is only 7 months old, but during her short lifetime CPS had already set up a safety plan to place the child with the grandparents,” Reeves said. “The safety plan did expire last week, on the 4th. They had plans to get a child custody hearing, but due to COVID-19 restrictions on court proceedings that’s kinda gotten delayed.”

Investigators say Bridges had made suicide threats and threats pertaining to Serenity in the past and that is why they believe the baby is n immediate danger.

“That’s why we need the public’s assistance, the media’s assistance, and anybody that may know who Jocelyn is — may recognize her, recognize Serenity — to please contact your local police department or call 911.”

Initially, officials had some belief Bridges may be heading toward Florida, but that might not be the case since her vehicle was located in Dallas. Bridges who was wearing her hair in black with brown highlights, was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and blue leggings.

Anyone who knows Jocelyn Nicole Bridges’ whereabouts or has any information on the abduction of 7-month-old Serenity Berry is asked to contact Irving police 972-273-1010 or call 911.