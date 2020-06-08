NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The seasonal switch has flipped, with North Texas settling in for possibly some of the hottest temperatures since last September.

Summer’s sudden arrival is already catching some people off guard. MedStar in Fort Worth reported responding to 27 heat-related calls over the weekend, and transporting 17 people to local hospitals.

The heat arrives while some traditional spots to cool off are still not open.

Fort Worth has not opened city pools at Forest Park or Marine Park. Monday a spokesperson explained the city has been challenged to hire and train staff, ensure social distancing and provide adequate safety measures at aquatic facilities.

Discussions about an opening date are still ongoing.

While bike and foot traffic on the Trinity Trail system has eased with the state’s reopening and the onset of the heat, more people are spending time near the Trinity River.

Tristen Rodriguez said Backwoods Paddle Sports, which rents paddleboards and kayaks north of downtown, had its busiest day ever, which is rolling right into a busy June.

“It doesn’t really matter what day of the week,” he said. “There’s just people wanting to come out and get on the water.”

“Water temperatures are still a comfortable 74-degree,” he said.

The Panther Island Pavilion has not held any of its traditional summer concerts on the water yet this year due to the shutdown. However, organizers said Monday there could be an announcement as soon as next week regarding events for the summer.