



– The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working to identify and rapidly expand COVID-19 testing in underserved and minority communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced Monday.

TDEM is working with local officials in the cities of Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso, Abilene, the Rio Grande Valley, the Coastal Bend, Laredo and Midland-Odessa to identify and establish walk-up and drive-thru testing sites that will meet the needs of each community, and is in the process of working with other cities to bring more sites online in the coming days.

TDEM is also working with local leaders to expand walk-up and drive-thru testing in urban areas where large-scale protests have taken place.

Volunteers Bring Coronavirus Testing To Dallas’ Southern Sector: ‘It’s Our Civic And Moral Responsibility’

“As the State of Texas continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to ensuring every Texan has access to COVID-19 testing no matter where they live,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “We must address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved and minority communities and ensure that anyone who needs a test can have one. As many Texans continue to gather for protests, the state is also taking steps to address potential surges in COVID-19 cases. We are ensuring that Texans can continue to safely exercise their First Amendment Rights while putting protocols in place to identify and mitigate any spread of COVID-19.”

As these sites continue to come online across the state, Texans can click here to find the test collection location nearest them.