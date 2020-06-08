MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Fort Worth parents of an autistic teenager who was reported missing from a boys’ ranch in Mississippi for more than a week were reunited with him after he was found alive.
Edgar and Carrie Covarrubias had sent their son Nathan to the boy’s ranch for behavioral issues, WMC-TV reported.
The 14-year-old was found thanks to law enforcement, the community and social media, the FBI said in a tweet. He was missing from Summit’s View Ranch for Boys in Walnut, Mississippi, since May 29.
Nathan Covarrubias has been found ALIVE in Tennessee, thanks to the hard work of law enforcement, the community and social media. Everyone is thankful that he is alive and will be reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/zHj0SZ9Fc9
— FBI Jackson (@FBIJackson) June 7, 2020
Nathan was found near Middleton, Tennessee, about 8 miles from Walnut, news outlets reported. He was taken to a hospital in Memphis to be checked out, Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell told the Daily Journal.
Authorities said the teenager has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder.
The Daily Journal also reported that Child Protective Services began an inquiry into the ranch weeks before Nathan’s disappearance. The facility is facing a series of staff departures and allegations of boys being mistreated.
Tony Farese, an attorney for the ranch’s director David Lovely, acknowledged the investigation but denied any wrongdoing, abuse or neglect.