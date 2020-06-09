TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued for 3-month-old Lyrik Aliyana Brown, who police say was taken by her father.
They’re searching for Lyrik and Jeremy Nathanial Brown, 30.
Lyrik weighs 15 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a birthmark behind her right knee. She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie, with hearts and flowers.
Jeremy Brown is 5′11″, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes.
Gainesville Police say he’s driving a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta with Texas, temporary tags: 554 32b6.
Brown was last heard from in Gainesville.
Law enforcement officials say the baby is in grave or immediate danger.
Anyone with information on Lyrik or her father should contact the Gainesville Police Department at 940.668.7777.