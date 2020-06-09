Dallas Mavericks Holding 'Courageous Conversations' Meet-Up In Victory PlazaDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will be joined by team CEO Cynt Marshall for what is being called a 'courageous conversation' about race, privilege and the challenges the city of Dallas and the country face every day.

1 hour ago

Amber Alert Issued For 3-Month-Old Lyrik Aliyana Brown Taken By Her FatherAn Amber Alert was issued for 3-month-old Lyrik Aliyana Brown, who police say was taken by her father. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Dallas Police Find 24-Year-Old Meghan Reana King Shot To Death In FieldPolice in Dallas are asking for the public's help finding a killer after Meghan Reana King, 24, was found shot to death in a field this weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago