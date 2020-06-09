FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant Co. commissioners voted 4-0 to remove a highly scrutinized monument honoring Confederate war soldiers currently in front of the historic county courthouse.
Commissioner J.D. Johnson abstained.
Their decision comes after activists decrying the death of George Floyd held protests and covered up the monument over the weekend. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes.
Previously resistant to demands for the removal of monuments, commissioners will now decide where to relocate it.
One citizen named Phil offered an idea, “If you’re looking for a place to put the Confederate monument… there’s a lot of room at the bottom of Lake Lewisville.”
The marker was erected in 1953 and was paid for by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.