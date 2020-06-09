DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across Dallas, there’s now a growing Black Lives Matter art movement.

Outside Dallas City Hall, people of all backgrounds are stopping by to take in a massive 600 x 48’ mural bearing the words Black Lives Matter.

“I think it’s pretty amazing,” one woman said.

“We really need it,” another said.

The art, approved by the city, was created by dozens of volunteers overnight and has already created quite an impact.

“Honestly, my wife ​and I both started to cry,” Carl Hess said. “I think it’s prolific. I’m actually am an art teacher ​here in Dallas ISD and I tell my kids ​all the time, our voice is our paint brush. The artists are the ones who are historians during this time.”

​

Across Dallas, some businesses owners have asked artists to paint murals on their boarded up businesses.

“It really came from a collective ​group of artists wanting to help and be a part of the movement,”​​ Teresa Nguyen said.

​

Nguyen and a group of artists have designed dozens of umbrellas that are now being used at protests.​

​

“We were inspired by the umbrella movement​ in Hong Kong in 2014,” she said. “They did a protest with umbrellas, but we took it a step further by wanting to ​honor the loved ones of the people who have died in the hand of police brutality. On each umbrella, there’s a name of a victim. We wanted it to be about ​the message and amplifying the movement. These umbrellas are also a way to protect protesters.”

​

Nguyen says through art, they’re able to show love and compassion for a community ​that’s hurting.