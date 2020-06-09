DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 298 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 12,645.

Dallas County also reported seven more deaths, bringing the total to 271 deaths.

“Today’s new number of COVID-19 cases ties with the highest day thus far, but keep in mind that we have more testing capability this week and that will continue to ramp up,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins explained in a statement. “The number of hospitalizations, ER visits for COVID-19 and ICU admissions for COVID-19 remains flat, which means we have yet to see that 14 day decline or really any decline that the doctors want to see before loosening restrictions. All this means you should continue to avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing, wear a cloth face covering to protect yourself and those around you when on public transportation or at businesses, and use good hand hygiene.”

The additional seven deaths reported Tuesday include:

– A Mesquite woman in her 30s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 40s who had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Garland woman in her 50s who died in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– An Irving man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A Seagoville woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

There is an opportunity on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for people who’ve been in involved in protests five or more days ago to be tested with a confidential and free COVID-19 test to be performed by Parkland Hospital at the American Airlines Center.

“There will be a protest before the test site opens and this is a great opportunity to learn your status to protect yourself, your family, fellow protesters, and the community. I urge everyone to take part. Your information is not shared with law enforcement, nor does a test count against the public charge rule. Remember, the best way to stay safe and help #FlattenTheCurve is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Judge Jenkins.