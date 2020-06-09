DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban will be joined by team CEO Cynt Marshall for what is being called a ‘courageous conversation’ about race, privilege and the challenges the city of Dallas and the country face every day.
The public is being invited to join Mavs players and staff on the American Airlines Center’s Victory Plaza — where social distancing will be practiced and attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
The Mavericks say the theme of the event is: Listen, Learn, Unite.
The team says they are inviting the pubic and leaders in the community to, “… not only participate, but contribute to the courageous conversation and give insight into your own experiences.”
After the death of George Floyd and days of protests in Dallas, across Texas and the country, Marshall — who is the first black female CEO of an NBA team — urged American business leaders to listen to their employees and speak up.
The Dallas Mavericks Courageous Conversations Meet-Up happens June 9. The event 90-minute event begins at 9:00 a.m. at AAC Victory Plaza, located at 2500 Victory Avenue.