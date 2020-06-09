Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are investigating what detectives have determined was a murder-suicide Monday night involving a father and his two daughters.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Bradford Place shortly before 10:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, lying on the floor inside the home.
As officers continued their search, they discovered two teenaged girls, 16 and 17-years-old, who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the man shot the two girls, then turned the gun on himself.
The names of the father and his daughters are not being released yet pending notification of family, Mesquite Police said.