DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews with Dallas Fire Rescue battled a grass fire near a home in the southwestern part of the city Tuesday afternoon.
Smoke filled the skies over the property not far from Spur 408.
At one point, flames threatened to overtake the house but firefighters were able to contain it.
Gusty winds, reported to be up to 28 miles per hour at the nearby Executive Airport in the Red Bird area, fanned the flames.
No word yet on what sparked the fire.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries.