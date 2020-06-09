FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – What will back to school look like this year for Frisco ISD students?
The district surveyed families to see what they want.
“I want you to know that we are working diligently to address what our learning models will look like when school begins in the fall. While the future is uncertain, the District will continue to focus on a high-quality educational experience that will ensure the safety of our students and staff when we are able to welcome them back to campus,” said Superintendent of Schools Mike Waldrip in an open letter to parents.
Here’s what 16,000 parents who responded to the survey had to say.
Almost two-thirds are okay with going back to campuses full-time with enhanced cleaning and eating lunch in classrooms.
They were more evenly split on the idea of some in-person learning mixed with online learning, 56% liked the idea and 44% opposed.
But when asked about idea of doing all school online, the numbers flipped with 41% in favor and 59% against.
The school district says it will use the results of the survey to determine what will happen in the fall.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources