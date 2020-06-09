



Authorities are still searching for two people who they say intentionally set fire to the Tarrant County Southwest Courthouse.

The pair were caught on security camera fleeing the building located in the 6500 block of Granbury Road in Fort Worth.

It happened on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 2:30 a.m.

Fort Worth police and fire officials responded to an alarm at the courthouse and saw broken windows and visible fire inside the structure. The fire was contained to a small area of the building then extinguished.

“Fire is an unpredictable, destructive force,” stated ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II. “Deliberately setting a fire is a particularly malicious crime. I am grateful first responders confined the damage to a relatively small area without injury to first responders, the public or the suspected arsonists themselves.”

Police describe the first suspect as a young male, unknown height and weight. He carried a dark-colored backpack with him.

The other suspect is described as a young male, unknown height and weight.

There are several ways to contact authorities with information about the suspects or incident:

Contact ATF by phone at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), via email to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website.

Contact the Fort Worth Fire Department Arson Investigations Unit at 817-584-9817 or 817-392-3922. Or contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can remain anonymous by calling 817-469-8477, entering a web tip or by texting “TIP117 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward, combined with an additional $1,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County, for a total reward of up to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.