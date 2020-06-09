NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are investigating what detectives have determined was a murder-suicide Monday night involving a father and his two daughters.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Bradford Place shortly before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Raymond Haydel with a gunshot wound to his head, lying on the floor inside the home.

As officers continued their search, they discovered two teenaged girls, 16 and 17-years-old, who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Haydel shot the two girls, then turned the gun on himself.

The names of the daughters have not yet been released.

