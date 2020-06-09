DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is new temporary artwork outside of Dallas City Hall that was not only approved by the City but local leaders also pitched in to help complete it.

The Black Lives Matter mural covers the entire stretch of pavement in front of City Hall and can be seen from office windows.

Destanee Smith, with Change DFW Protest 2020, tells CBS 11 News their goal is to speak to the injustices they believe continue to happen in our society. And they say they are doing so by exercising their first amendment right.

“We did get city Council support. We don’t necessarily have explicit support, not all council members are on board and that’s okay. We didn’t expect that and that’s part of the reason we’re doing this,” Smith said.

The mural’s completion comes on the day of George Floyd’s funeral in Houston and as Dallas protesters persist in their call for change.

Hunter Jaggers, who stopped by the mural Tuesday morning, said, “It’s about being peaceful it’s about getting your point across it’s about change.”

The mural was inspired by tattoo artist JD Moore and done with washable paint. It should last until the next rain in Dallas.

Hannah Allish also visited the mural. She said, “having this mural… these words Black Lives Matter… it just puts it out there. I think that you can’t disagree with it. I think you need to check your heart.”

