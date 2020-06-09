FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – According to Twitter data from March 1 to June 1, Texans are stressed out.
Geotagged Twitter data shows tweets and hashtags about being stressed or stressed out.
Analysts tracked 300,000 tweets with phrases like “I’m stressed out,” “too much stress,” or hashtags such as #stressedout and #stressed and Texas had the most such posts.
The last three months have been tumultuous with COVID-19 and most recently the nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis Police custody.
According the above map, put together by health site bodynutrition.org, southern states seem to be feeling more stress regionally than any other area.
The top 10 most stressed out states from the last three months are as follows:
1. Texas
2. Hawaii
3. North Carolina
4. Georgia
5. Mississippi
6. Alabama
7. California
8. Nebraska
9. West Virginia
10. Arizona