UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled as 5-year-old Enrique Hernandez was found safe in Beeville, about 25 miles north of Mathis where he was last seen, according to multiple South Texas media outlets attributing the information to the Mathis Police Chief.

MATHIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities issued an Amber Alert Wednesday evening for a 5-year-old boy abducted in Mathis, about 35 miles northwest of Corpus Christi.

Enrique Lou Hernandez was last seen in the 300 block of West Fulton Street in Mathis on Wednesday, May 13 around 8:15 p.m.

Police are looking for Stephanie Olivarez, 22, as a suspect in the abduction.

Olivarez was last seen driving a red, 2002 Dodge Neon with Texas License plate number ‘LDR8421.’

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Enrique Hernandez from Mathis, TX, on 06/10/2020, TX plate LDR8421 pic.twitter.com/1z5XoAgFDK — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 10, 2020

Enrique has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 80 pounds and stands at 3’11”.

Stephanie has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 223 pounds and stands at 5’6″.