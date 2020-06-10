DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas has asked the Texas Supreme Court to allow it to immediately begin removal of its Confederate Monument.

This after the city found out about plans for a protest on Saturday at the monument.

Behind a fence, covered in tarps sits the last of Dallas’ Confederate monuments at Pioneer Cemetery, a block from Dallas City Hall.

John Fullinwider, a community organizer, has fought for years to get it taken down.

“Symbols are very important in politics. Try burning an American flag, you’ll find out. They’re very important,” said Fullinwider.

In 2017, the city removed a statue of Robert E. Lee.

In February 2019, Dallas City Council members voted to begin the process to demolish the Confederate monument.

But attorney Warren Norred sued to stop them, lost his case, then appealed.

“The Dallas Court of Appeals ruling said basically don’t demolish the statue until the appeal is over,” said appellate attorney Chad Ruback.

Court records show in December the city asked the Texas Supreme Court to overturn the ruling that prevents them from even placing it in storage.

“It’s been pending for quite some time which suggests to me that the Texas Supreme Court is very seriously considering granting it,” he said.

In separate requests Wednesday, the city of Dallas asked both the Texas Supreme Court and the Appeals Court, in which the case is pending to allow it to move forward with moving the monument into storage.

It cited Saturday’s planned protest at the monument and recent incidents around the country and abroad where statues have been forcibly knocked down by protestors.

“It is hoped the protests will remain peaceful,” wrote a city attorney, Charles Estee. “However, there remains the risk that if city personnel are unable to prevent damage, the monument consists of a 65-foot obelisk that if toppled could seriously injure anyone nearby.”