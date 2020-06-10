DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten Dallas council members have signed a memo calling on the city to re-imagine public safety.
“We ask you to present options that reallocate public safety funding…” the memo reads, calling on City Manager T.C. Broadnax to redirect dollars from the police department.
The city is scheduled to hold a budget workshop next week, during which the council members say they want to hear new ideas.
“We have increasingly asked our law enforcement officers to perform duties beyond the scope of their role as police. Some of these duties are societal problems that are not best solved with policing but rather with meaningful and equitable community investment,” council members wrote.
A few examples they offered include fixing streets and sidewalks, creating job training programs, and improving access to affordable housing.
“This is not an attack on the police,” said council member Adam Bazaldua, who signed the memo. “I think this is a turning point in our country and I think this is going to be the strongest action toward equity that a city council has taken in our city.”
Only four council members did not add their names to letter.