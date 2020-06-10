NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas COVID-19 Health and Healthcare Access Czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett said Wednesday the city is going to be adding walk-up coronavirus testing sites.

Regarding the record 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dallas County Wednesday, Dr. Baggett said it’s not yet clear what the area’s peak is going to be.

He said the city is also working on getting more contract tracers.

COVID-19 Health and Healthcare Access Czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett (CBS 11)

Dr. Baggett said he’s met with leaders in the Hispanic community where there seems to be a disproportionate share of cases and hospitalizations.

Regarding hospitals and bed capacity, Mayor Johnson tweeted out the latest numbers Wednesday afternoon showing 68% of Dallas hospital beds are occupied as are ICU bed.

Dr. Baggett said the city will soon distribute a 10-step guide for protesters or those who may come in contact with people who have been protesting.

 

