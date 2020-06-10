DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas COVID-19 Health and Healthcare Access Czar Dr. Kelvin Baggett said Wednesday the city is going to be adding walk-up coronavirus testing sites.
Regarding the record 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dallas County Wednesday, Dr. Baggett said it’s not yet clear what the area’s peak is going to be.
He said the city is also working on getting more contract tracers.
Dr. Baggett said he’s met with leaders in the Hispanic community where there seems to be a disproportionate share of cases and hospitalizations.
Regarding hospitals and bed capacity, Mayor Johnson tweeted out the latest numbers Wednesday afternoon showing 68% of Dallas hospital beds are occupied as are ICU bed.
Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the @CityOfDallas:
Total beds: 6065
Beds occupied: 4153 (68%)
Total ICU beds: 927
ICU beds occupied: 628 (68%)
Total ventilators: 966
Ventilators in use: 325 (34%)
— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) June 10, 2020
Dr. Baggett said the city will soon distribute a 10-step guide for protesters or those who may come in contact with people who have been protesting.