DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after police said he hit and killed a woman on a sidewalk in Dallas.
Police said Christopher Jackson, 36, was speeding through the 7100 block of Hunnicut Road at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when he allegedly drove onto a sidewalk and hit Raquel Flores Lopez, 44.
After then crashing into trees, police said Jackson ran away from the scene but was later found and arrested.
Lopez was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
Police said Jackson was charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid. His bond was set at $200,000.