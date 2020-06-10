NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Burleson Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Burleson High School student Tre Allison on Monday, June 8.

Tre Allison (credit: Allison family)

Eric Padilla, 29, of Burleson, is charged with accident involving death, a second degree felony.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday in the 700-block of NW John Jones Drive at Tarpon Street.

Preliminary reports indicate Padilla was traveling north on John Jones Drive.

As he turned west onto Tarpon Street, his vehicle struck an Acura traveling southbound.

Police said Padilla then left the scene without stopping to help.

Burleson Police stopped Padilla shortly after the crash and performed field sobriety tests.

He showed no signs of intoxication.

The driver of the Acura, an 18-year-old recent Burleson High School graduate, was hospitalized and later released.

The passenger, Allison, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Padilla is in the Johnson County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

