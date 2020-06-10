HOUSTON (CBSDFW/AP) — A federal judge has temporarily stopped President Donald Trump’s administration from expelling a teenager to Honduras under a policy enacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy didn’t give the teen a chance under federal law to stay in the United States.

President Trump tweeted in April that amid the pandemic, he would sign the executive order temporarily halting immigration.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Mr. Trump tweeted then.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the 16-year-old was scheduled to be expelled Wednesday, six days after he entered the U.S. to reunite with his father.

The ACLU says the boy fled because gang members threatened him after he saw one of them kill someone in his neighborhood.

Trump’s administration says it must close the border to asylum seekers, including children, to prevent the spread of the virus.

