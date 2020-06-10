Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney High School is mourning the loss of sisters Natasha and Alexa Haydel, who Mesquite police say were killed by their 63-year-old father, Raymond.
The district released their names on Tuesday night.
The murder-suicide happened Monday night in the 1300 block of Bradford Place.
When officers arrived, they found Raymond Haydel with a gunshot wound to his head, lying on the floor inside the home.
As officers continued their search, they found Natasha, 17, and Alexa, 16, dead from multiple gun shot wounds.
Investigators said Haydel shot his children, then committed suicide.